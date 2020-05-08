Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $50.43 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post sales of $50.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the highest is $53.83 million. Franklin Covey reported sales of $56.01 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full year sales of $225.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $220.60 million to $231.42 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $242.33 million, with estimates ranging from $236.00 million to $250.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $53.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Franklin Covey had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 1.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital dropped their price target on Franklin Covey from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Covey from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Covey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of FC stock opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.10, a PEG ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Franklin Covey has a 12 month low of $12.61 and a 12 month high of $41.85.

In related news, Director Esther Kay Stepp sold 4,000 shares of Franklin Covey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $68,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,178.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 58.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,229,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,104,000 after acquiring an additional 452,998 shares in the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,787,000. Trustees of Princeton University purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,386,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 232,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,497,000 after buying an additional 112,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of leadership, productivity, strategic execution, trust, sales force performance, customer loyalty, and communication effectiveness skills for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, Education Practice, and International Licensees.

