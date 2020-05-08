Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR: FME):

5/8/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €79.00 ($91.86) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/7/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €100.00 ($116.28) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €82.50 ($95.93) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.25 ($102.62) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €95.00 ($110.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.80 ($105.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.25 ($102.62) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/27/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €90.80 ($105.58) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/15/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/9/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/30/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €88.30 ($102.67) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2020 – Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA was given a new €74.75 ($86.92) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of ETR FME traded up €0.78 ($0.91) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €71.78 ($83.47). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €53.50 ($62.21) and a 12 month high of €81.10 ($94.30). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €63.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €66.35.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

