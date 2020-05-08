Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.81.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Frontdoor from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Frontdoor from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Frontdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of FTDR traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. 4,781 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 543,904. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.35. Frontdoor has a 12-month low of $30.06 and a 12-month high of $53.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.83.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.31 million. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 72.34% and a net margin of 11.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $173,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $44,219,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,557,000. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 461.6% in the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 702,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 577,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Frontdoor by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,885,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,417,000 after acquiring an additional 491,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,715,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor Company Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

