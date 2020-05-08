FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FS KKR Capital Corp (NYSE:FSK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th.

FS KKR Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.0% per year over the last three years. FS KKR Capital has a payout ratio of 97.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect FS KKR Capital to earn $0.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of NYSE:FSK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.29. 1,161,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,741. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 4.85. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $6.38.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.00 million. FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 73.13% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FSK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on FS KKR Capital from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded FS KKR Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on FS KKR Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. FS KKR Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other news, Director Richard I. Goldstein bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James H. Kropp bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 48,560 shares of company stock valued at $237,965 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

