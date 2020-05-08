Function X Tops 1-Day Volume of $265,270.00 (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000568 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Function X has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and $265,270.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00028427 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 127.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002422 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00032063 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 80.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,973.75 or 1.00264510 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00070245 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000463 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 212,930,114 tokens. Function X’s official website is functionx.io. Function X’s official message board is medium.com/functionx. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

