FY2020 Earnings Forecast for FMC Corp Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for FMC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $6.11 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.61. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.62 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.72.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $94.02. The stock had a trading volume of 55,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,627. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $81.24 and its 200-day moving average is $92.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.82. FMC has a 52-week low of $56.77 and a 52-week high of $108.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 231,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,294,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in FMC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in FMC by 520.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

