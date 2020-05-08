FY2020 EPS Estimates for AMETEK, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) – Research analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMETEK in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.70. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AMETEK’s FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on AMETEK from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Langenberg & Company downgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on AMETEK from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.56.

Shares of AME traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.06. 60,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,857. The company has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. AMETEK has a 52-week low of $54.82 and a 52-week high of $102.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony James Conti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $81,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,952.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis K. Williams sold 5,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total value of $524,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,190 shares of company stock worth $797,487 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $3,042,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

