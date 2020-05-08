FY2020 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Increased by Analyst

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 5th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s FY2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet cut Builders FirstSource from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Benchmark cut their target price on Builders FirstSource from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.79. 54,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,688. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 2.46. Builders FirstSource has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $28.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 31.26% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,390,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,741,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,124,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,975,000 after purchasing an additional 57,066 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,121,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,912,000 after purchasing an additional 362,030 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,146,000 after purchasing an additional 147,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

