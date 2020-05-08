FY2020 EPS Estimates for Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) Boosted by DA Davidson

Clearwater Paper Corp (NYSE:CLW) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearwater Paper in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.85.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CLW. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Clearwater Paper in a report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Clearwater Paper from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra boosted their price target on Clearwater Paper from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Clearwater Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.33.

Shares of CLW traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.94. The company had a trading volume of 20,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,080. The firm has a market cap of $479.23 million, a P/E ratio of 579.72 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Clearwater Paper has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $31.49.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.58. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.00 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Counselling Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Paper by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Consumer Products, and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

