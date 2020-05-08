FY2021 EPS Estimates for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Raised by Analyst

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will earn $2.84 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.55. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Shares of ATVI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.14. The company had a trading volume of 4,809,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,530,650. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.78. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $41.84 and a twelve month high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. FMR LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,156,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,858,000 after acquiring an additional 14,371,236 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $495,007,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,067,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,390,926,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,051,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,096,008,000 after buying an additional 2,149,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 412.0% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,484,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,299,000 after buying an additional 1,194,563 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total value of $1,991,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,300,420.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.