FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) Issued By SVB Leerink

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will earn $3.23 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.15. SVB Leerink has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.53 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Nomura Securities upped their price objective on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.24.

NASDAQ:DCPH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.71. The stock had a trading volume of 325,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,473. The company has a current ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 9.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.30 and a beta of 2.25. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $71.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 574,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,670,000 after buying an additional 214,515 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,981,000 after buying an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 23,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total value of $1,031,845.86. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,542 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,845.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 25,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $1,422,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,542 shares of company stock worth $6,438,890. 7.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

