FY2023 EPS Estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Iovance Biotherapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.14.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.71.

IOVA stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.11. 1,798,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 6.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.13 and a 200-day moving average of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of 1.20. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $39.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02).

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOVA. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

