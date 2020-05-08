G.Research Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Analysts at G.Research raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. G.Research analyst K. Kedra now anticipates that the company will earn $2.80 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.70. G.Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HSIC. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

HSIC traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.26. 82,538 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,474,054. Henry Schein has a fifty-two week low of $41.85 and a fifty-two week high of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.95.

In other Henry Schein news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total transaction of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Henry Schein by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 836,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,823,000 after purchasing an additional 130,969 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 74,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,226,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,552,000 after acquiring an additional 119,783 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,212,000 after acquiring an additional 12,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,761,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,305,000 after acquiring an additional 175,859 shares during the last quarter.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

