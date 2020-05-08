G.Research Weighs in on Apergy Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:APY)

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) – Research analysts at G.Research dropped their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Apergy in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 5th. G.Research analyst S. Wong now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.85. G.Research also issued estimates for Apergy’s FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apergy from $8.75 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Apergy from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

NYSE APY traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,410,361. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average of $21.52. Apergy has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Apergy had a positive return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 57.05%. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Apergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Apergy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apergy by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,349,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,142,000 after purchasing an additional 267,737 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in Apergy by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after buying an additional 65,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Apergy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,610,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,401,000 after buying an additional 163,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Apergy Company Profile

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

