GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

GalianoGoldInc . (NYSE:GAU)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2.50 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 108.33% from the company’s current price.

NYSE GAU opened at $1.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

GalianoGoldInc . Company Profile

Asanko Gold, Inc is an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resources in West Ghana. The company was founded by Ivan James Bebek and Shawn Kristen Wallace on September 23, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

