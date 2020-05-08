GameCredits Hits Market Capitalization of $3.62 Million (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. GameCredits has a market cap of $3.62 million and approximately $196,590.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0518 or 0.00000527 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Poloniex, Coinrail, Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, GameCredits has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00490019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005329 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 38.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. GameCredits’ total supply is 69,836,100 coins. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.com. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GameCredits Coin Trading

GameCredits can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay, Coinrail, Upbit, Poloniex, Bittrex, Cryptopia, YoBit, Livecoin, HitBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

