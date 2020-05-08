Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and fifteen have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised GAP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

GAP stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.53. GAP has a twelve month low of $5.26 and a twelve month high of $25.26.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that GAP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPS. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in GAP during the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in GAP in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

