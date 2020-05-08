Garrison Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares during the quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 115,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,431,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,449,330. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $38.83 and a 1 year high of $59.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.14.

