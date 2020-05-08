GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) Price Target Cut to $7.00

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 70.94% from the company’s previous close.

GLOG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. DNB Markets lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet lowered GasLog from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised GasLog from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

Shares of GLOG stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.10. 369,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $323.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.58. GasLog has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The shipping company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $165.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.71 million. GasLog had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GasLog will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the first quarter worth $145,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in GasLog by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,293 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 5,843 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in GasLog by 117.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 283,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 152,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GasLog in the first quarter valued at $1,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.13% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. It provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 5, 2019, its owned fleet consisted of 34 LNG carriers, including 25 ships on the water and 9 on order.

