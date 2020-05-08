GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) Given New $6.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.41% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GLOP. B. Riley downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.36.

Shares of NYSE:GLOP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.39. The stock had a trading volume of 363,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $270.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 3.53. GasLog Partners LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.51 and a 1 year high of $21.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.34.

GasLog Partners LP Unit (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The shipping company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($2.86). The firm had revenue of $96.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.73 million. GasLog Partners LP Unit had a positive return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. GasLog Partners LP Unit’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that GasLog Partners LP Unit will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 1.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,535,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,636,000 after purchasing an additional 66,099 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 21.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,553,340 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,207,000 after purchasing an additional 450,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 3,989.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,509,103 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $53,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447,740 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its stake in GasLog Partners LP Unit by 43.5% in the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,500,867 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $61,271,000 after purchasing an additional 758,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in GasLog Partners LP Unit in the third quarter worth approximately $51,722,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.26% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners LP Unit Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 26, 2019, its fleet consists of 14 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 157,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Monaco.

