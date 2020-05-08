Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) PT Raised to $8.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 7.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gates Industrial from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.61.

Shares of GTES stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 26,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,667. Gates Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $710.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.28 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gates Industrial will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ivo Jurek purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $66,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 179,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,366,148.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.82 per share, for a total transaction of $703,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 345,400 shares of company stock worth $3,060,438. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 13.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 49.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Gates Industrial by 1.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Gates Industrial during the first quarter valued at about $270,000.

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

