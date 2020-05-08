Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Declares $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of -218.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.28 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 250.0%.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

Shares of GNK traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.31. 5,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 183,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $212.78 million, a P/E ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.75. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1-year low of $4.27 and a 1-year high of $11.82.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $49.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.37% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GNK. ValuEngine raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genco Shipping & Trading has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.60.

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70,334.00, for a total transaction of $698,557,288.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,692,931,054. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,294 shares of company stock valued at $698,596,030. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.