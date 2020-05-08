Gene Source Code Chain (GENE) Tops One Day Volume of $4.00

Gene Source Code Chain (CURRENCY:GENE) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Gene Source Code Chain token can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and FCoin. Over the last week, Gene Source Code Chain has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. Gene Source Code Chain has a total market cap of $942,331.65 and $4.00 worth of Gene Source Code Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gene Source Code Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010102 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.29 or 0.02117585 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00171999 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00066586 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00038049 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Gene Source Code Chain Profile

Gene Source Code Chain was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. Gene Source Code Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,244,800 tokens. Gene Source Code Chain’s official Twitter account is @PARKGENE1. The official website for Gene Source Code Chain is www.gscchain.org.

Gene Source Code Chain Token Trading

Gene Source Code Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gene Source Code Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gene Source Code Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gene Source Code Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gene Source Code Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gene Source Code Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.