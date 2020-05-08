Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Generac in a report on Friday, May 1st.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.46. The company had a trading volume of 23,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,821. Generac has a fifty-two week low of $54.19 and a fifty-two week high of $118.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $475.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.87 million. Generac had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Generac will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $437,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,320,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,686 shares of company stock worth $4,695,094. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Generac by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,033,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,915 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,591,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77,484 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Generac by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,287,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,500,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,604,000 after purchasing an additional 521,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Generac during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,058,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.