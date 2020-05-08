General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 122,248 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $13,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 133.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics stock opened at $127.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.55 and a 12 month high of $193.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.03). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

GD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $199.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.00.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.