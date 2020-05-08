General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Purchased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,872 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $22,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 99.9% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2,300.0% during the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Electric from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.49.

Shares of GE stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. 65,207,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,609,936. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. General Electric has a 12-month low of $5.90 and a 12-month high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

