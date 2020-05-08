General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 19,636 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in General Motors by 0.9% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 407,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $788,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 35.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 480,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $9,984,000 after buying an additional 126,297 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,826,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in General Motors by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM stock traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.92. The company had a trading volume of 918,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,022,501. General Motors has a 12 month low of $14.32 and a 12 month high of $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day moving average is $31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on General Motors from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.87.

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.97 per share, for a total transaction of $514,528.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

