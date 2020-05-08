Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GNCA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genocea Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of GNCA opened at $2.36 on Friday. Genocea Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.11). On average, equities analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $12,428,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 9.1% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,149 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Genocea Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 53.58% of the company’s stock.

About Genocea Biosciences

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

