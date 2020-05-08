Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,621,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,564,161 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for 1.5% of American International Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. American International Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Gilead Sciences worth $270,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $204,494.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,537 shares of company stock worth $7,746,113 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.19.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.61. 13,475,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.26. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

