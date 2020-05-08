Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Provident Investment Management Inc.

Provident Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 22.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 367,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 105,719 shares during the quarter. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 5.1% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $27,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 60,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 35,721 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,537 shares of company stock valued at $7,746,113. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $77.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,475,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,453,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.41. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.89 and a 1 year high of $85.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.26. The company has a market capitalization of $98.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on GILD. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cfra lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.19.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

