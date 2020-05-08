Girard Partners LTD. Purchases 324,975 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 401.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 405,886 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 324,975 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.7% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $105.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.65. The company has a market capitalization of $190.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

