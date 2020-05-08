Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s previous close.

GKOS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $53.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Glaukos from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Glaukos from $69.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Shares of Glaukos stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $40.22. The stock had a trading volume of 385,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,572. Glaukos has a 52-week low of $23.31 and a 52-week high of $84.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.78 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.04.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $55.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.05 million. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Glaukos will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GKOS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,417 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 11,106 shares during the period. Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,889,000. Versant Venture Management LLC grew its holdings in Glaukos by 918.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Venture Management LLC now owns 32,016,637 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,581,000 after buying an additional 28,874,420 shares during the last quarter. Calvert Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Glaukos during the 4th quarter valued at $2,797,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Glaukos by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,676 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

