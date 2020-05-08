Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Global Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Global Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Global Partners from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Global Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Global Partners from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th.

NYSE:GLP traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.37. 23,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,797. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05. The company has a market capitalization of $358.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.64. Global Partners has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $21.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.06. Global Partners had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Global Partners news, Director Robert J. Mccool acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,730.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 6,500 shares of company stock worth $71,712. 41.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Global Partners by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Global Partners by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,487 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 11,409 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $1,554,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,917 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 37.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states and New York.

