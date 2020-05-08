Global Social Chain Price Hits $0.0042 on Exchanges (GSC)

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar. Global Social Chain has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $33,782.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Global Social Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Indodax, OKEx and Rfinex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Global Social Chain alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010157 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $214.29 or 0.02171609 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00176561 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067286 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00039136 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain launched on April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 554,805,968 tokens. Global Social Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Global Social Chain’s official website is www.gsc.social.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Rfinex, HADAX, OKEx and Indodax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Global Social Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Global Social Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Global Social Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.