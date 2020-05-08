Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $32.19 million during the quarter.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.32. The stock had a trading volume of 821,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,917. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.69.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Globalstar from $0.53 to $0.56 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globalstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services, voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. It offers communications services via satellite which includes: two-way voice communication and data transmissions using mobile or fixed devices; and one-way data transmissions using a mobile or fixed device that transmits its location and other information to a central monitoring station.

