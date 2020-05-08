Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) PT Lowered to $61.00

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) had its price target decreased by research analysts at UBS Group from $67.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GMED. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Globus Medical from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Globus Medical from $63.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.22. 50,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,686. The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.10. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $60.15.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical device company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $190.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Globus Medical will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 22,983.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,387,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $218,812,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355,279 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 83.1% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,179,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $261,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803,797 shares during the period. Consonance Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,980,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,549,000. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,761,000. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches.

