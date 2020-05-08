Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) PT Raised to $10.50

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) had its price objective upped by analysts at Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GLUU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stephens downgraded Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

Get Glu Mobile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,791,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,010,034. Glu Mobile has a 12 month low of $3.98 and a 12 month high of $9.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.36, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.31.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Chris Akhavan sold 379,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total transaction of $2,606,333.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 120,530 shares in the company, valued at $826,835.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 433,981 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,203. Corporate insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the second quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

See Also: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Glu Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glu Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.