Glu Mobile Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 33,118 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 730% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,990 call options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glu Mobile in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Friday. Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Glu Mobile currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:GLUU traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $10.54. 5,898,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,010,034. Glu Mobile has a 1-year low of $3.98 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.79 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.75 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin T. Iv Smith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total value of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of Glu Mobile stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 433,981 shares of company stock worth $3,005,203. Insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Glu Mobile by 32.9% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,130,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,780 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Glu Mobile by 47.6% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,700,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 1,192,546 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Glu Mobile by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,591,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,727,000 after purchasing an additional 948,214 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Glu Mobile by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,324,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 183,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 3,287,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,678,000 after purchasing an additional 793,765 shares in the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

