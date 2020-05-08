GoByte Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for about $0.0282 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and HitBTC. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. GoByte has a market capitalization of $207,044.06 and approximately $4,465.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IPChain (IPC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00114445 BTC.

GoByte is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,346,371 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GoByte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

