goeasy Ltd Expected to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $1.47 Per Share (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd (TSE:GSY) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for goeasy in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.47 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for goeasy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.89 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GSY. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of goeasy in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on goeasy from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

Shares of GSY traded down C$3.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$45.87. 209,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,924. The company has a current ratio of 17.25, a quick ratio of 17.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$36.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$59.90. goeasy has a one year low of C$21.08 and a one year high of C$80.61.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$165.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$166.97 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.71%.

In related news, Director David Ingram sold 49,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.83, for a total value of C$3,633,197.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 426,701 shares in the company, valued at C$31,076,633.83.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits product, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

