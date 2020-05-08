Golden Minerals’ (AUMN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $0.60 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 174.22% from the company’s current price.

AUMN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.01 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th.

Shares of AUMN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.88 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 27.7% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 420,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 91,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Golden Minerals by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 958,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares in the last quarter.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

