Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Golden Star Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $67.37 million for the quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:GSS traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.48. 993,015 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,699. Golden Star Resources has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GSS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Golden Star Resources in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Star Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective (down previously from $4.70) on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.88.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground development project located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

