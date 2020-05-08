Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,594 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 6,758 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Visa by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 2,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $1,272,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa stock opened at $182.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $164.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.86. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $350.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

