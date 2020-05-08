GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) PT Raised to $3.50 at Wedbush

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) had its price target increased by analysts at Wedbush from $2.50 to $3.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 1.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GPRO. TheStreet downgraded GoPro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoPro from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

GoPro stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,867,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,830,853. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $506.98 million, a PE ratio of -31.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.20. GoPro has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $7.64.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34). GoPro had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $119.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that GoPro will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Lanzone acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,311.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of GoPro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 246,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in GoPro by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in GoPro by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in GoPro by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 46,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

