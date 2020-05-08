Gratus Capital LLC Sells 2,985 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,567 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,985 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Intel by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,030,997 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,124,265,000 after purchasing an additional 904,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,801,984 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,504,643,000 after purchasing an additional 800,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 27,008,301 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,616,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Andy D. Bryant sold 9,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $573,283.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,420,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,470 shares of company stock worth $7,005,231. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

Intel stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $250.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

