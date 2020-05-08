GravityCoin Price Hits $0.0543 on Exchanges (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded 40.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $185,953.93 and approximately $415.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 82.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000546 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002215 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010121 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $212.09 or 0.02132149 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00174347 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00067007 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00038421 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000165 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 3,422,841 coins. GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin. GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io. The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX.

GravityCoin Coin Trading

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

