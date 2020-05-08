Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. CIBC upgraded shares of Great-West Lifeco from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TD Securities upgraded Great-West Lifeco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Great-West Lifeco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

OTCMKTS GWLIF traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.59.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

