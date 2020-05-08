Green Street Investors LLC Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 152,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000. Sunstone Hotel Investors makes up 1.2% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Green Street Investors LLC owned about 0.07% of Sunstone Hotel Investors as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after buying an additional 4,017,085 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 889.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,918,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 3,522,340 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $43,215,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $22,967,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after buying an additional 1,395,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

NYSE:SHO traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,606,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,878,611. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In other news, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 5,000 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.83 per share, with a total value of $39,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 90,442 shares of company stock worth $730,829 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.