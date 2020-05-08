Green Street Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

Green Street Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,378,000. Mid-America Apartment Communities accounts for about 4.8% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,151,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 48,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 29,299 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,302,000 after buying an additional 18,926 shares in the last quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAA traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.57. 577,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,754. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $148.88. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.10.

In other news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $33,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,828,953.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

