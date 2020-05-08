Green Street Investors LLC Sells 145,100 Shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Green Street Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 35.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,100 shares during the period. Healthpeak Properties accounts for about 5.7% of Green Street Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Green Street Investors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Healthpeak Properties worth $6,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

PEAK traded up $0.80 on Friday, reaching $24.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,580,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,739. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.19. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEAK. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.